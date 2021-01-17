Uganda’s presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has revealed that he has been under house arrest with his wife for the past four days.

In a tweet, Wine mentioned that since the Military surrounded his home, he has not been allowed to step outside and now they have run out of food supplies. Adding that when his wife tried to pick food from the garden she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers.

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound. (ADMIN)” reads the tweet from Bobi Wine.

This is the first statement from the presidential hopeful, since President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential race.

On Saturday, the Electoral Commission said Museveni had won the election with 5,851,037 (58.64%) votes, while Bobi was second with 3,475,298, which is 34.83% of the total votes.

In his acceptance speech, Museveni warned that he will not allow anyone to disrupt peace in Uganda.

“Any attempt at disruption will be decisively defeated. I have been monitoring through intelligence the plans of some people. If anyone dares to disrupt our peace, we will deal with him or her decisively”

Foreign media houses need to stay out of our affairs. Uganda does not interfere with their politics. They were saying that, with the youth support, Bobi Wine is likely to win. But, I got over 5 million votes and he got 3 million” said Museveni.

On Friday, National Unity Party (NUP) Candidate had claimed victory in the presidential election, objecting early results which gave President Yoweri Museveni an early lead.

“I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far. I call upon all Ugandans to reject the blackmail. We have certainly won the election and we've won it by far. The people of Uganda voted massively for change of leadership from a dictatorship to a democratic government. But Museveni is trying to paint a picture that he is in the lead. What a joke!” said Bobi Wine