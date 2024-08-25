ItWasntMe: Hilarious video taking internet by storm as Kamala Harris & Trump face off in U.S elections

It began to trend after a video borrowing heavily from Shaggy’s hit song “It wasn’t me” was posted online.

The video recounts scandals that characterized the former President’s life with the rhythm and rhyme of the hit song.

It video starts with a doorbell ringing followed by men resembling Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin showing up on two separate screens and a conversation start off between the two men just like in the original song.

Man resembling Trump A): Open up man

Man resembling Putin (B): What do you want man

A: The law just caught up with me

B: You let them catch up with you?

A: I don’t know how I let this happen.

B: What did you did you do.

A: Election subversion, retention of classified information, and hush money payment to an adult movie star.

It wasn't me

The Putin lookalike advices that the way to go is to “Say it wasnt you” with the Trump lookalike remarking that that is “Beautiful”.

The song proceeds with the man resembling Trump telling his friend his mistakes that aligns with the scandals that dogged former US President Donald Trump’s life during his tenure, before and after.

“The feds came in and they found my top secret docs on the bathroom floor. On top of those now they get me indicted for dabbling in an electoral fraud. I had tried to keep them back from what they were about to see. How can I get away with it when they don’t take hush money.” Goes a line in the song renditioned by a man resembling Trump.

The man resembling Putin then comes in to salvage the situation with an idea that denial is the way to go.

“Why did you give them bombaclarts access to your villa? Listen to a pro because you act like a beginner. To be a post modern truth spinner. Lets review the situation that you are caught up in.

“To be a dictator you’ve got to know how to dictate. If they say a night convince them it’s a day. Never admit to a word that they say. And if they say it’s you tell them “baby no way”.

Insurrection, Undermining elections, faking wealth and hush money payment

With this advice, the Trump lookalike goes ahead and denies every accusation. Notably, the accusations are aligned with the scandals that dogged the Trump era and beyond.

Undermined an election – It wasn’t me

Incited an insurrection- It wasn’t me

Faked wealth to get bank loans – It wasn’t me.

Pressured Georgia on the telephone – It wasn’t me.

Sparked riots on the Capitol – It wasn’t me.

Paid off Stormy Daniels – It wasn’t me.

She got some sensitive info – Ok what's that?

Trump is the Republican party candidate in the elections planned for November 5 while Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democrat candidate.

