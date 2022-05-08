RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jaguar back at UDA after nomination drama

Amos Robi

Jaguar said solutions for Kenyan problems can only be found in the Kenya Kwanza coalition

Kenya Kwanza coalition members in a church service
Kenya Kwanza coalition members in a church service

Starehe member of parliament Charles Njagua popularly known as Jaguar has joined the deputy president in his tour in Western Kenya after threatening to defect from his party and seek re-election independently.

Jaguar lost the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket to East African Legislative Assembly representative Simon Mbugua and efforts to appeal the decision were futile.

The law maker despite lamentations joined the deputy president rally in Bungoma signaling that he was in the Kenya Kwanza coalition perhaps to stay.

Addressing people in Bungoma Jaguar said the solutions t the problems facing Kenyans could only be found if the Kenya Kwanza coalition was elected to government noting that only people without brains will vote in the Azimio coalition.

"Solutions to problems facing this country can only be found from the electorate. Boda boda operators, cereal and dairy farmers have problems. It is only a person without brains who can vote for Azimio," Jaguar said.

Jaguar had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the UDA primaries alleging that the people of Starehe had been denied their democratic right after UDA failed to do a repeat nomination exercise in the constituency.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader. The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done.

“Could this be an outcome of certificates that started making rounds before nominations? Is democracy at stake here? I will be holding discussions with the people of Starehe and decide on the way forward. The voice of the people matters,” Jaguar lamented.

Despite orders to have a repeat nomination exercise for Starehe constituency the UDA party failed to hold the repeat elections.

