The East African Community member states have formed a committee of election observers to monitor the August 9 General Elections.
August Election: Ex-president Jakaya Kikwete picked for key role
Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete will head the 52-member committee in Kenya
The 52-member committee will be headed by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.
The team is expected to submit its report on the election by August 11.
Former President Kikwete has been leading election observer missions in Africa, his most recent mission being in Zambia where he led a team representing the Commonwealth.
In 2019, he was chosen to chair the Commonwealth Observer Group during Nigeria’s general election.
The work of election observers in Kenya
Observers help build public confidence in the honesty of electoral processes.
Observation of elections by independent observers enhances the legitimacy of the electoral processes, as well as the outcome.
The reports submitted by observers provide an objective critique of an electoral process, giving recommendations on how best the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission could improve future management of elections.
Many election observer organisations have a checklist of what to look out for while observing an election.
These criteria usually include the administration and functioning of the electoral
process, legal and institutional framework for the electoral process and the political context and climate in which the election is held.
The members cover the entire process from the beginning to the end, including the pre-election period, the election day and the post-election period.
They are granted access to polling stations, tallying centres as well as IEBC offices. They also meetings convened for a briefing on elections.
They are also accorded protection and security by the National Police Service while executing their roles.
