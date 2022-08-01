RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

August Election: Ex-president Jakaya Kikwete picked for key role

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete will head the 52-member committee in Kenya

Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete
Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete

The East African Community member states have formed a committee of election observers to monitor the August 9 General Elections.

The 52-member committee will be headed by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.

The team is expected to submit its report on the election by August 11.

Former President Kikwete has been leading election observer missions in Africa, his most recent mission being in Zambia where he led a team representing the Commonwealth.

Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete speaking at Serena Hotel on Monday, August 1, 2022
Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete speaking at Serena Hotel on Monday, August 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

In 2019, he was chosen to chair the Commonwealth Observer Group during Nigeria’s general election.

The work of election observers in Kenya

Observers help build public confidence in the honesty of electoral processes.

Observation of elections by independent observers enhances the legitimacy of the electoral processes, as well as the outcome.

The reports submitted by observers provide an objective critique of an electoral process, giving recommendations on how best the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission could improve future management of elections.

Many election observer organisations have a checklist of what to look out for while observing an election.

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete is seen during a meeting with the Swedish king at the Stockholm Palace, during his visit in Sweden June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/ TT News Agency
Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete is seen during a meeting with the Swedish king at the Stockholm Palace, during his visit in Sweden June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/ TT News Agency Reuters

These criteria usually include the administration and functioning of the electoral

process, legal and institutional framework for the electoral process and the political context and climate in which the election is held.

The members cover the entire process from the beginning to the end, including the pre-election period, the election day and the post-election period.

They are granted access to polling stations, tallying centres as well as IEBC offices. They also meetings convened for a briefing on elections.

They are also accorded protection and security by the National Police Service while executing their roles.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

