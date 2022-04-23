Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race

The former Kiss 100 Presenter shared the good news with his supporters following hotly contested primaries that were held on April 22, 2022.

Jalas floored 6 competitors to be able to fly the ODM Party ticket ahead of the August 9, general election.

“God has given me the chance to fly the Azimio Flag in the August Elections!! Thank you Langata! We are one step in! Now the real work begins!! God above everything!!

Jalang’o will now faceoff with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Nixon Korir in the upcoming general election.

Kevin Bahati wins in Mathare

On the other hand, musician Kevin Bahati Kioko has been handed the greenlight to fly the Jubilee party ticket for Mathare constituency.

The mama hit-maker was given the nomination certificate on Friday by the Jubilee director of elections and Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

“I Don't Know how to Celebrate This... I Don't Know if I should Cry or Pray... This is a Dream Come True not Only to Me as Bahati; But to the Youth & my People of Mathare Who for só Long Have Been Praying for an MP Made in Mathare.

“For Sure it's not been Easy Competing Against all those Veteran Politians and I Would Like to Say thank You for Choosing me as the Most Popular Candidate in Mathare! Secondly; I want tô Personally Thank my Party Leader H.E The President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta for Giving me an Opportunity to Vie on a Jubilee Ticket and Baba The 5th H.E Raila Amolo Odinga for believing in me as the Official Azimio Candidate for Mathare MP!!!