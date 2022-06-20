Kenya Forest Service in new partnership to plant 2M trees by 2050

“We heed the global call for net-zero transition, and tree planting is one of the activities we consciously take part in to reduce the impact on the environment from our operations.

"We have been actively involved in tree planting activities with schools, public institutions, and the private sector, and the partnership with the Kenya Forest Service offers a great framework for adoption” said Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet Managing Director and CEO.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony at Ngong Hills Forest on June 17, Karanja further noted plans to replicate the Adopt-A-Forest framework across its 7 destinations in Kenya, including Nairobi, and Mombasa, Kisumu, Diani, Malindi, Eldoret, and Lamu.

Currently, the national tree cover stands at 12.3% Kenya’s National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP 2018-2022) calls for increasing forest cover to 10% of total land area under Climate Change Priority 4, which translates to about 2 billion trees.

Jambojet has participated in tree planting activities in Eldoret – part of the Eldoret City Marathon whose theme is ‘Running for Climate Action.

They have also planted trees at the Headquarters and in the various schools, they support in the Education pillar.