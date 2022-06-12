RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Roots Party said Jaymo's education in political science will be vital in the helping the party clinch victory

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party spokesperson
Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party spokesperson

Wilson Muirani Gthoni popularly known as Jaymo Ule Msee has been appointed the Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media.

Recommended articles

In a statement dated June 12, 2022 shared by the comedian, The Roots party said Jaymo is well experienced in matters communication and hence best suited for the position.

“Roots Party of Kenya has today appointed Wilson Muirani Gthoni also known as Jaymo Ule Msee as the official Spokesperson and Head of Media. Jaymo Ule Msee has vast experience in media digital marketing and political campaign strategy,” read part of the statement.

The party also said it would be banking Jaymo’s knowledge in political science as he is a educated in the field adding that he subscribes to the party’s ideology.

“His experience and credentials are an asset to Roots Party as he is aligned to the ideology of roots party and Kenya at large and supports the Roots Party presidential candidate and his running mate,” read the party’s statement.

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party head of media
Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party head of media Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party head of media Pulse Live Kenya

On his Instagram page Jaymo acknowledged the appointment thanking the Roots party leader Prof. George Wajackoyah for trusting him with the role.

“It’s with utmost humility that I accept the appointment as the Roots party spokesperson and head of media. I truly thank the 5th Professor Wajackoyah, our running mate Justina Wamae and our party officials for having faith in me to serve in our party to ensure we get resounding victory on the 9 of August. Its time for our generation to make right choices,” wrote Jaymo.

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah
Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

The Roots party is pegging on marijuana and snake farming as top of its agenda if elected to office to contain the growing debt as well as creation of employment.

Snake farming according to Prof. Wajackoyah will be vital in creating anti-venoms to be used in hospitals while marijuana will be exported for foreign exchange.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media

Karua storms Ruto's backyard, abandons vehicle to campaign on foot in Eldoret [Video]

Karua storms Ruto's backyard, abandons vehicle to campaign on foot in Eldoret [Video]

Cleophas Malala raises the bar higher with promise to Ruto in Kakamega

Cleophas Malala raises the bar higher with promise to Ruto in Kakamega

Why Raila’s extensive Nyanza tour with Karua has been postponed indefinitely

Why Raila’s extensive Nyanza tour with Karua has been postponed indefinitely

Sakaja's name missing in Ugandan University graduation list

Sakaja's name missing in Ugandan University graduation list

Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

Amos Kimunya reveals last minute changes that saved him from Saitoti plane crash

Amos Kimunya reveals last minute changes that saved him from Saitoti plane crash

Mysterious women linked to death of Embu politician sprayed with bullets

Mysterious women linked to death of Embu politician sprayed with bullets

Sonko's fate looms as court announces hearing date

Sonko's fate looms as court announces hearing date

Trending

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi MP's campaign vehicle crashes into crowd

Dr Mercy Mwangangi opens up on entanglement in a toxic relationship

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

File image of an AK-47 rifle