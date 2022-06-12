Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media

In a statement dated June 12, 2022 shared by the comedian, The Roots party said Jaymo is well experienced in matters communication and hence best suited for the position.

“Roots Party of Kenya has today appointed Wilson Muirani Gthoni also known as Jaymo Ule Msee as the official Spokesperson and Head of Media. Jaymo Ule Msee has vast experience in media digital marketing and political campaign strategy,” read part of the statement.

The party also said it would be banking Jaymo’s knowledge in political science as he is a educated in the field adding that he subscribes to the party’s ideology.

“His experience and credentials are an asset to Roots Party as he is aligned to the ideology of roots party and Kenya at large and supports the Roots Party presidential candidate and his running mate,” read the party’s statement.

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party head of media Pulse Live Kenya

On his Instagram page Jaymo acknowledged the appointment thanking the Roots party leader Prof. George Wajackoyah for trusting him with the role.

“It’s with utmost humility that I accept the appointment as the Roots party spokesperson and head of media. I truly thank the 5th Professor Wajackoyah, our running mate Justina Wamae and our party officials for having faith in me to serve in our party to ensure we get resounding victory on the 9 of August. Its time for our generation to make right choices,” wrote Jaymo.

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

The Roots party is pegging on marijuana and snake farming as top of its agenda if elected to office to contain the growing debt as well as creation of employment.