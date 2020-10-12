Deputy President William Ruto has called on Christian faithful to be patient in prayers after a church fundraiser that was set to go down on Sunday was called off by the police.

Taking to twitter, the DP who was to hold the fundraiser for a church roof at St. Leo Catholic Church in Mumias said that with God’s timing, the work will be completed.

He then called on Christians to be patient and steadfast in prayer because they serve a living God and all these shall pass.

DP Ruto then asked that God have mercy and forgive them.

“That's St. Leo Catholic Church we were to fundraise for the roof. But at God's timing we shall accomplish that mission. I urge Christians to be patient in prayer. We serve a living God and all these shall come to pass. JEHOVAH UTUHURUMIE, UTUREHEMU NA UTUSAMEHE,” tweet the Deputy President.

His reaction comes after the Police quashed a meeting that was to be attended by the DP where he was scheduled to attend a worship service at the St Leo Catholic Church in Mumias East constituency on Sunday October 11, 2020 before proceeding to hold a fundraiser for the church.

Police declared the meeting illegal and further banned any worship service from taking place at the facility for that day.

The Deputy Presidents allies were later on teargassed (Sunday) as they held a press conference condemning the ban to hold the fundraiser.

Read Also: Police descend on DP Ruto’s allies with teargas during press conference, forcing them to flee