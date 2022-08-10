RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Political bigwigs concede defeat to new entrants

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Jubilee Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni joins a list of bigwigs who have lost their seats despite a combined 50 years of service in Parliament.

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has conceded defeat in the Ndaragwa parliamentary election.

Kioni was defending his seat on the ruling party ticket but failed to get enough votes to send him back to the National Assembly.

The seat was won by UDA’s George Gachagua a businessman and contractor.

To the people of Ndaragwa, it has been an honour to serve you as your Member of Parliament. I accept the results with honour and contentment. Congratulations Hon. George Gachagua on your election.

Much appreciation to my staff, the campaign team and the entire community of Ndaragwa. May the Almighty God, bless the good people of Ndaragwa and may HE enlarge their boundaries,” said the MP who has been in Parliament for 15 years.

Deputy President William Ruto with George Gachagua
Jubilee suffered another loss after National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya conceded defeat in the Kipipiri parliamentary election.

Kimunya described the August polls as historic for the Mt Kenya region and accepted his loss.

The people made their decision, which was different from our expectations. In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore I and Team Kimunya, will respect their choices. We extend our congratulations to the winners,” he said.

The former Finance Minister is a long-serving MP having represented the people of Kipipiri for 15 years.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya during a past press briefing
It was a responsibility that my family, team and I carried out with honour and dedication, and through which we all learnt a lot, touched many lives, and made our humble contribution to making the world a better place. We thank all who supported us in this journey,” Kimunya said.

In Taita Taveta, Jubilee MP Naomi Shaban also announced that she had accepted the will of the voters to elect her competitor.

Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban
Good people, there is time for everything. Well done team Bwire. Taveta, thank you for giving me a chance to serve you for 20 years. My young brother Bwire Okano (Wiper), I congratulate you,” she stated.

The three outgoing MPs have served in Parliament for a combined 50 years.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

