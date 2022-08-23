RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How elections were rigged - Jeremiah Kioni

Cyprian Kimutai

Kioni also attacked President-elect William Ruto

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. PHOTO/TWITTER
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has described President-elect William Ruto as a very dishonest man.

According to Kioni, the United Democratic Alliance leader orchestrated a massive rigging plot that was witnessed in perceived Azimio One Kenya Alliance's flagbearer Raila Odinga's strongholds such as Nyanza.

"In all honesty, we underestimated the honesty level of William. He is a fairly dishonest individual. We never thought his deceitfulness would be to that extent," stated Kioni in an interview on Monday.

NAIROBI, KENYA - Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) and his running mate Martha Karua (4th from R) hand over their petition at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices in Milimani Law Courts challenging the presidential election results. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
READ: Can Supreme Court make Raila President without re-run? What the law says

The outgoing Member of Parliament of Ndaragwa constituency further added that the entire Azimio One Kenya Alliance has managed to retrieve affidavits from relevant witnesses to prove that the August 9 General Elections was tampered with.

"Even if we fail to raise this matter now, people should know that things are not okay. Many will be shocked by what we have witnessed in this election. We never imagined that IEBC would aid in the plot as they did," revealed Kioni.

In the interview, the longtime politician additionally blamed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for denying agents from Azimio La Umoja access to polling stations.

"Azimio agents were not allowed to enter the polling stations at the required time. The excuse they were being given was that their appointment letters did not have a stamp, revealed Kioni.

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/16: Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) alongside his running mate Martha Karua (L) and former Kenya's vice president Kalonzo Muysoka (R) speaks during a press conference at KICC buildings. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
READ: IEBC officials attacked while preparing for Supreme Court

Kioni also added that he personally witnessed the problems their party agents faced. "When I personally visited a polling station, I asked why they were requiring the agents to have stamps yet candidates were not required to have stamps," said Kieni in an interview with NTV.

Concluding the interview, Kioni reiterated what a number of leaders have cited that Article 80 of the Elections Act allows the Supreme Court to declare Odinga as the president-elect without ordering a rerun of the presidential election if his petition is successful.

Cyprian Kimutai

