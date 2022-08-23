How elections were rigged - Jeremiah Kioni

According to Kioni, the United Democratic Alliance leader orchestrated a massive rigging plot that was witnessed in perceived Azimio One Kenya Alliance's flagbearer Raila Odinga's strongholds such as Nyanza.

"In all honesty, we underestimated the honesty level of William. He is a fairly dishonest individual. We never thought his deceitfulness would be to that extent," stated Kioni in an interview on Monday.

The outgoing Member of Parliament of Ndaragwa constituency further added that the entire Azimio One Kenya Alliance has managed to retrieve affidavits from relevant witnesses to prove that the August 9 General Elections was tampered with.

"Even if we fail to raise this matter now, people should know that things are not okay. Many will be shocked by what we have witnessed in this election. We never imagined that IEBC would aid in the plot as they did," revealed Kioni.

In the interview, the longtime politician additionally blamed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for denying agents from Azimio La Umoja access to polling stations.

"Azimio agents were not allowed to enter the polling stations at the required time. The excuse they were being given was that their appointment letters did not have a stamp, revealed Kioni.

Kioni also added that he personally witnessed the problems their party agents faced. "When I personally visited a polling station, I asked why they were requiring the agents to have stamps yet candidates were not required to have stamps," said Kieni in an interview with NTV.