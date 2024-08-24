The newly-created account under the username Muthoni Wanjigi on X (formerly Twitter) sparked excitement on social media Friday, August 23.

The owner of the account explained the reason for joining the platform writing:

"Hi everyone. After much consideration, I've decided to join X—a place where the pulse of culture, conversation, and connection thrives. As a platform where the energy of my fellow Gen Zs comes alive, this is where the conversations that matter are happening in real-time. I'm so excited”

Within hours, the account gained thousands of followers who believed that it belonged to the politician’s daughter, prompting Wanjigi to clear the air.

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name Pulse Live Kenya

Sharing a screenshot of the account in question, Wanjigi labelled the account as “Fake” and made it clear that it is not in any way linked with his daughter.

Netizens share memes on their plans and messages to 'Jimi Wanjigi's daughter'

Using memes, netizens hilariously recounted how they had engaged with the account, with some claiming that they had even agreed on a meeting with the owner of the account believing it was Jimi Wanjigi’s daughter.

The Wanjigi family has been in the headlibnes in recent days following a police raid at the businessman’s home in Muthaiga.

Police failed to trace Wanjigi who claimed in a subsequent interview that he was in his house all through the ordeal.

"Yes, I was inside my home, but beyond that, I will not tell you where and how and what there is in my home." He stated, adding that he watched as police raided his home and harassed his family.

Jimi Wanjigi's children keeping away from publicity

Wanjigi and his wife, Nzisa have two children who have managed to keep their lives away from the glare of the public until during the raid earlier this week when they appeared on TV.

Jimi Wanjigi's son Maina Pulse Live Kenya

The two, named Maina and Wambui shared their horror at the hands of the police during the raid that lasted several hours but which failed to see the police arrest the wealthy billionaire.