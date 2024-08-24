The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Charles Ouma

Using memes, netizens hilariously recounted how they had engaged the account, with some claiming that they had even agreed on a meeting 'Jimi Wanjigi's daughter'

Jimi Wanjigi
Jimi Wanjigi

Jimi Wanjigi has cleared the air on a social media account allegedly belonging to her daughter Muthoni Wanjigi.

Recommended articles

The newly-created account under the username Muthoni Wanjigi on X (formerly Twitter) sparked excitement on social media Friday, August 23.

An X account (formerly Twitter) allegedly belonging to the daughter of businessman Jimi Wanjigi sparked excitement among Kenyans on Friday, August 23.

The owner of the account explained the reason for joining the platform writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hi everyone. After much consideration, I've decided to join X—a place where the pulse of culture, conversation, and connection thrives. As a platform where the energy of my fellow Gen Zs comes alive, this is where the conversations that matter are happening in real-time. I'm so excited”

READ: Meet Jimi Wanjigi's wife Irene Nzisa: Controversies, businesses, family & support to husband

Within hours, the account gained thousands of followers who believed that it belonged to the politician’s daughter, prompting Wanjigi to clear the air.

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name
Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name Pulse Live Kenya

Sharing a screenshot of the account in question, Wanjigi labelled the account as “Fake” and made it clear that it is not in any way linked with his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using memes, netizens hilariously recounted how they had engaged with the account, with some claiming that they had even agreed on a meeting with the owner of the account believing it was Jimi Wanjigi’s daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wanjigi family has been in the headlibnes in recent days following a police raid at the businessman’s home in Muthaiga.

READ: Why police can't find Wanjigi inside his mansion with hidden fortress [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Police failed to trace Wanjigi who claimed in a subsequent interview that he was in his house all through the ordeal.

"Yes, I was inside my home, but beyond that, I will not tell you where and how and what there is in my home." He stated, adding that he watched as police raided his home and harassed his family.

Wanjigi and his wife, Nzisa have two children who have managed to keep their lives away from the glare of the public until during the raid earlier this week when they appeared on TV.

Jimi Wanjigi's son Maina
Jimi Wanjigi's son Maina Jimi Wanjigi's son Maina Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The two, named Maina and Wambui shared their horror at the hands of the police during the raid that lasted several hours but which failed to see the police arrest the wealthy billionaire.

READ: Jimi Wanjigi's Biography: Long-term political associations, business dealings & family

The couple enrolled their children at Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland which is considered one of the most expensive learning institutions with royalties among its alumni.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

Ruto taps Uhuru era CS, ex-governor to steer parastatal boards in fresh changes

Ruto taps Uhuru era CS, ex-governor to steer parastatal boards in fresh changes

44 injured in freak accident involving multiple vehicles along Eldoret-Nakuru highway

44 injured in freak accident involving multiple vehicles along Eldoret-Nakuru highway

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole matches brother's distinctions at Brookhouse

Wavinya Ndeti's daughter Alika Oduwole matches brother's distinctions at Brookhouse

President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Jobseekers queue for interviews in Nairobi in the past. (Photo: Courtesy)

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

Ministry of Health building

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house