Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Speaking to the media after viewing Kibaki’s body, Jimmy said that this father’s health started deteriorating at an alarming rate in the last one month.

“The last maybe three months were quite difficult but really it is the last one month where things started deteriorating very fast but he put out quite a good battle but because of age and other factors, the end came quite fast but he was comfortable throughout and at 90 he has lived a long life.

“We were not caught by surprise because like I said he had been ailing for some time, only that the public did not know. As a family, we are very private so maybe it caught Kenyans by surprise. As a family, we could see the signs but we were hoping,” Jimmy explained.

He also added that it would take some time to come to the realisation that his father had passed away.

“I don’t think it has hit me that he is really gone. I think it will hit me when we burry him in Othaya on Saturday that he is no more.

“For the last 59 years, he has been there for me and I will really really miss his protection because when your father is there you feel really safe but he has gone to be with the Lord and we will really miss that,” Jimmy said.

He added that the former president was very close to his family and it also fell upon his security handlers to adjust.

“Even from 2003, his grandchildren were always at State House. Even on a working day during school holidays, they were always at State House. His priority was always his family, maybe that’s what Kenyans don’t know. For most politicians, their political life is the most important thing but for Mzee his family always came first,” he added.

He added that his father held the opinion that while many Kenyans think the government should work for them, it takes collaboration between citizens and their leaders to make the country a better place.

“He always reminded us during his presidency the economy was built by Kenyans not by him. He used to say that one man cannot build the economy,” Jimmy added.