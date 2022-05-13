Jimmy Kibaki denounces allegations he supports Kenya Kwanza coalition

This after a pseudo account recently claimed Jimmy had joined the DP William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza coalition.

He has since confirmed that the account does not belong to him neither does he support the deputy president led faction.

“It has come to my attention that there are several fake Twitter accounts impersonating me, and purporting to imply that I support the Kenya Kwanza political formation, I would like to take this opportunity to inform Kenyans that they should ignore all fake and preposterous announcements emanating from these delinquent imposters,” Jimmy stated.

Jimmy clarified that the relationship between the Kibaki and Kenyatta family has been alive for a longtime to have anyone thinking he is supporting the deputy president.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jimmy added that whoever he chooses to vote for in the August 9 pols was his secret.

“Any right-thinking Kenyan who understands the 62-year relationship between the Kenyatta and Kibaki families will know that my loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta is sacrosanct, and our 50-year-old friendship endures. As to who I will vote for in the upcoming presidential election in August as the voting is by secret ballot, my vote is, as it is for my fellow citizens, my secret,” he stated.