JKIA taxi driver pleads guilty to unlawfully obtaining Covid-19 travel certificates for tourists

Vincent Nzola Mutuku is said to have been contacted by a travel agent for the tourists to facilitate acquisition of the COVID-19 certificates.

The certificates were obtained for five Belarusian nationals from Amref Medical centre located near Wilson Airport.

However, the agent went and organized for a test at Lancet Kenya where the five were tested and issued with the certificates to enable them travel.

Mutuku then went back to Amref to have the money refunded and further informed the personnel at Amref to cancel.

He was not issued with the refund hence decided to get other people to be tested using the tourists’ forms.

The 37 year old appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and was released on cash bail of 10,000 shillings or expected to serve three months in jail.