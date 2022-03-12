Meet JKUAT student who applied to vie as the presidential candidate for UDA

She was one of the only two aspirants who challenged Deputy President William Ruto in the run for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential party ticket.

Also in the race was Jephanei Orina who sought to clinch the nomination and eligibility to vie for the country’s top seat.

After attending their interviews, the UDA National Elections Council (NEC) disqualified Tracy and Jephanei and approved DP Ruto's application.

How Tracy received invitation to the UDA interview

On March 10, the UDA party Secretary-general Veronica Maina invited the trio for interviews set to be done today in the party headquarters.

While speaking to Citizen, Wanjiru who is a person living with a disability said that she had applied for the position on February 28, and she was taken aback to receive a letter from SG Maina inviting her for the interview.

The letter said that they were writing to invite her for verification of her documents and interview to determine her eligibility as a presidential candidate.

Wanjiru added that it was sometime earlier in the year when it hit her, we already know those who are running, no new blood, no new or fresh ideas or practical solutions for our country, maybe just a few.

“What struck me most was the lack of any female leader to openly say they are contesting the top seat or even a youth, who are always labeled as the leaders of tomorrow, hiyo kesho imefika and that’s why I decided to apply” she said.