Man who hung on CS's chopper in Meru committed to Mathari

Following an application by state council Abdi Noor, the magistrate directed the Maua Police Station commander to take the man to Mathari.

Mutwiri's mother pleaded with the court to be allowed to treat her son at home but was overruled by Maua Resident Magistrate Chesoni Khanali.

“Why is he being taken to Nairobi? I don’t want my son to go that far, I will take care of him,” Mercy Nyoroka said.

Mutwiri also prayed for his release to undergo treatment at home.

“I don’t want to be taken to Mathari. Does it mean by just clinging to the helicopter I became mad?” he asked.

The magistrate decline his plea insisting he needs in-patient treatment before he is released to go home.

“According to this report, the court cannot allow you to go home since you have to first be treated as an in-patient, after which the doctor will review your condition. It is the doctor’s recommendation on your progress that will allow us to consider releasing you so that you can continue with your treatment at home.” said the magistrate.

The incident occurred at Meru grounds where CS Munya had Gone for the Azimio la Umoja campaigns and was about to leave when the man clung onto the chopper forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

Joakim Mutwiri was then arraigned at the Maua Law Courts where his mother told the court that he is mentally unstable, reporting that he has previously jumped off the first floor of a building in Nairobi.