John Mbadi says DP Ruto is panicking after he spoke about rigging on US trip

Cyprian Kimutai

DP Ruto was speaking to Kenyans in America

Minority leader John Mbadi responds to DP Ruto's allegations says he is panicking

Suba South Member of Parliament John Mbadi has responded to allegations made by Deputy President William Ruto that there are attempts to rig the 2022 presidential election.

“Political tide has caused panic among our competitors. Our presidential candidate Raila Odinga is cruising to the presidency, you can read the signs,” he said.

The Minority Leader at the National Assembly insinuated that Dr Ruto had sensed defeat, going by the comments.

“What he said is curious, I think he is setting the stage to dispute the August 9th elections. The same man has previously told us that even if Raila’s brother Oburu Odinga was the IEBC chairman, he would still win the polls,” Mbadi concluded.

Minority Leader John Mbadi

Ruto who was speaking in Maryland during his tour of United States appealed to the global community to intervene and stop attempts to rig the presidential election.

"That is the matter that is on the ballot, and that's a matter that many Kenyans in fact if you understand a little bit of Swahili, that is what informs the current push by many Kenyans to say hatupangwingwi," Ruto said.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader also pointed out Kenyans want to make the choice of their preferred leaders without being intimidated by anyone including the state machinery.

“There is a huge pushback by citizens against any attempts to choreograph the next dispensation. We want to make our choices without being chaperoned, blackmailed, or intimidated,” said the DP.

Speaking at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace, and Social justice in Loyola University in Maryland, the DP accused the government of manipulating the criminal justice system to intimidate politicians and the citizens.

“The country is deep in discussion about our democracy, the threats to our democracy, and the freedom of choice that people can choose freely without blackmail, intimidation, and threats,” Ruto said.

“Kenyans have stood against the threats… I have gone all out to protect and speak against any attempt to straitjacket people to predetermined outcomes. I am confident that the people of Kenya will prevail,” the DP added.

Dr William Ruto and his delegation in the United States at the Loyola University's Karson Institute on March 2, 2022
Dr William Ruto and his delegation in the United States at the Loyola University's Karson Institute on March 2, 2022

Dr Ruto further stated that the August 9 polls will also give Kenyans an opportunity to make important decisions about the country's economy and its democratization.

"There is a feeling that our economy has been captured and curtailed and brokered and become exclusionist," he concluded.

