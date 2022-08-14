Sakaja wins in Nairobi as Azimio takes Senator and Woman Representative

The incumbent Nairobi Senator floored Polycarp Igathe of the Jubilee party who was also the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party candidate in the race.

Sakaja garnered 699,392 votes while Igathe had 576,516 votes.

Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo declared Sakaja the winner of the contest at the county tallying centre in Kasarani.

"Therefore as county returning officer, I declare Johnson Arthur Sakaja as duly elected as the governor for Nairobi City County," Gogo announced.

At the time of the announcement, the returning officer noted that results from six polling stations had not been tallied but explained that the total votes in the stations amounted to 3,986 votes, which would not in any way alter the outcome.

Azimio la Umoja turned the tables on Kenya Kwanza in the Senate and Woman representative contest.

ODM’s Edwin Sifuna secured a win in the Senatorial contest, bagging 716,876 votes to floor UDA's Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who got 524,021 votes.

“Edwin Watenya Sifuna is duly elected as Senator of Nairobi City County," the CRO announced.