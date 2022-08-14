RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja wins in Nairobi as Azimio takes Senator and Woman Representative

Charles Ouma

Sakaja has promised that the first order of business will be to reverse the edict that created the Nairobi Metropolitan Service

Elected leaders of Nairobi County: Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja (UDA), incumbent Woman Representative Esther Passaris (Azimio) and Senator-elect Edwin Sifuna (Azimio)
UDA’s Johnson Sakaja was on Sunday declared governor-elect of Nairobi County, Kenya's capital city.

The incumbent Nairobi Senator floored Polycarp Igathe of the Jubilee party who was also the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party candidate in the race.

Sakaja garnered 699,392 votes while Igathe had 576,516 votes.

Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo declared Sakaja the winner of the contest at the county tallying centre in Kasarani.

"Therefore as county returning officer, I declare Johnson Arthur Sakaja as duly elected as the governor for Nairobi City County," Gogo announced.

At the time of the announcement, the returning officer noted that results from six polling stations had not been tallied but explained that the total votes in the stations amounted to 3,986 votes, which would not in any way alter the outcome.

Azimio la Umoja turned the tables on Kenya Kwanza in the Senate and Woman representative contest.

ODM’s Edwin Sifuna secured a win in the Senatorial contest, bagging 716,876 votes to floor UDA's Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who got 524,021 votes.

“Edwin Watenya Sifuna is duly elected as Senator of Nairobi City County," the CRO announced.

Esther Passaris bagged the Woman Representative seat, beating UDA’s Millicent Omanga.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

