I was too embarrassed - Sakaja finally opens up on why he dropped out of UoN

He was speaking during an interview on Spice FM where he said that he intends to complete his studies in the future.

“I actually studied actuarial science for four years. There is a document they keep spreading of students who are to be discontinued and it shows you the reason was about fees.

“There are a few units that I did not complete but the graduation ceremony is not the one that confers the knowledge and by the time I was able to go back to class, I was too embarrassed. I will still go back and complete the three to four units,” he said.

Until recently, Sakaja claimed in several past interviews that he had graduated from UoN but presented a degree from Team University in Uganda.

Trouble started after multiple petitions were filed questioning the authenticity of his Team University degree.

Commission of University Education chairman Prof. Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha then issued a letter revoking the recognition of the senator’s degree.

At the same time, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission dismissed the petitions which sought to strike out Sakaja’s name of gubernatorial candidates cleared to vie for the Nairobi Governor’s seat.

The senator mounted a tough defence that saw him win the cases. The Commission of University Education then withdrew the letter revoking recognition of Sakaja’s degree.

However, after the short-lived victory, the commission on June 29 revoked recognition of his academic qualifications again.

According to CUE CEO Professor Mwenda Ntarangwi, their investigations revealed that Uganda's National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has not authorised the said university to offer the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) which Sakaja claims he studied at Team.

“The documents submitted to the Commission as a degree certificate from Team University bore the name Bachelor of Science in Management (External). Team University was not at the said period, accredited by NCHE to offer such a degree,” he said in a letter to IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati.