RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

Masia Wambua

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Sunday night launched a crackdown in Kenya's capital

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a meeting at his City Hall office on November 24, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a meeting at his City Hall office on November 24, 2022

County officers attached to Nairobi City on the night of November 27 began the raid on nightclubs operating in residential areas following a directive issued by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Recommended articles

The Governor issued his last warning shot Sunday night in a tweet that showed the directive was being implemented under his watch as he shared photos of his men getting ready to implement the directive.

"Last call. No nightclubs in residential areas," he said as he shared photos of county officers getting ready to get the work done.

The exercise to tame the clubs operating in residential areas and the ones operating beyond 10:00 p.m. began on Sunday as county officers were seen getting ready to instill the directive.

County officers of Nairobi
County officers of Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: List of entertainment joints whose licenses have been revoked

Following a public outcry over noise pollution, on Friday Governor Sakaja vowed to cancel licenses for nightclubs operating in residential areas. He stated that his administration will no longer issue or renew nightclub licenses operating in residential areas.

As a result, the governor said the joints that already existed would only function as bars and restaurants, with limited hours of operation.

Johnson Sakaja's decision to prohibit businesses from operating in residential areas, as well as three other directives, were issued by the county government on Friday, November 25.

According to the county government's directive, no nightclub licenses would be issued or renewed for establishments outside the city center, and those issued to nightclubs outside the city center would be revoked with immediate effect.

Nairobi County officers
Nairobi County officers Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Reactions as Nairobi county bans clubs in estates, issues directives to bars

Following an outcry in the affected residential areas, the city council announced plans on October 3 to revoke the licenses of 43 establishments due to noise pollution.

Hesborn Agwena, the county director of liquor, announced that at least 43 entertainment and liquor joints in Nairobi had been earmarked for closure due to noise pollution following numerous complaints from residents about the clubs.

The Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board launched a crackdown in order to revoke the licenses of entertainment establishments in accordance with the Licensing Act 2014.

A section of Nairobi MCAs, however, condemned the move and vowed to protect traders whose entertainment spots were slated for closure.

A lorry belonging to the Nairobi County Council
A lorry belonging to the Nairobi County Council Pulse Live Kenya
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

We shall sponsor mass weddings for police officers every year-Dorcas Gachagua

We shall sponsor mass weddings for police officers every year-Dorcas Gachagua

How lorry caused PSV bus to plunge into Kisii River

How lorry caused PSV bus to plunge into Kisii River

Oburu Odinga hospitalized in India, undergoes surgery

Oburu Odinga hospitalized in India, undergoes surgery

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with Taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with Taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

Guardian Angel bus ferrying passengers plunges into a river

Guardian Angel bus ferrying passengers plunges into a river

Trending

Students sitting for an examination

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr. Alfred Mutua displaying his skills at the World Headquarters of Tae Kwondo (Kikkuwon) in South Korea

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with Taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

Eastleigh cop Rashid Ahmed

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop

Guardian Angel bus full of passengers plunges into a river in Kisii

Guardian Angel bus ferrying passengers plunges into a river