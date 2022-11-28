Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

The Governor issued his last warning shot Sunday night in a tweet that showed the directive was being implemented under his watch as he shared photos of his men getting ready to implement the directive.

"Last call. No nightclubs in residential areas," he said as he shared photos of county officers getting ready to get the work done.

The exercise to tame the clubs operating in residential areas and the ones operating beyond 10:00 p.m. began on Sunday as county officers were seen getting ready to instill the directive.

Following a public outcry over noise pollution, on Friday Governor Sakaja vowed to cancel licenses for nightclubs operating in residential areas. He stated that his administration will no longer issue or renew nightclub licenses operating in residential areas.

As a result, the governor said the joints that already existed would only function as bars and restaurants, with limited hours of operation.

Johnson Sakaja's decision to prohibit businesses from operating in residential areas, as well as three other directives, were issued by the county government on Friday, November 25.

According to the county government's directive, no nightclub licenses would be issued or renewed for establishments outside the city center, and those issued to nightclubs outside the city center would be revoked with immediate effect.

Following an outcry in the affected residential areas, the city council announced plans on October 3 to revoke the licenses of 43 establishments due to noise pollution.

Hesborn Agwena, the county director of liquor, announced that at least 43 entertainment and liquor joints in Nairobi had been earmarked for closure due to noise pollution following numerous complaints from residents about the clubs.

The Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board launched a crackdown in order to revoke the licenses of entertainment establishments in accordance with the Licensing Act 2014.

A section of Nairobi MCAs, however, condemned the move and vowed to protect traders whose entertainment spots were slated for closure.