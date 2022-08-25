RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

During his speech, Sakaja kept an eye on his family and at one time interrupted his speech to acknowledge that his daughter seemed to be having so much fun with DP Ruto.

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids
Kenyans were on Thursday treated to the rare sight of the incoming Nairobi First Lady June Ndegwa.

Governor Johnson Sakaja attended his swearing-in ceremony at KICC alongside his wife June and their three children.

While Sakaja was dressed in a suit just like his boys, his wife rocked a mustard yellow dress.

She supported her husband as he took the oath of office, helping him hold the bible.

Sakaja has strived to keep his family private for most of his life as a public servant but this might prove difficult as Governor.

She will be expected to join the County First Ladies Association (CFLA).

The association was officially launched by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at Safari Park Hotel on 31st July 2015.

During his speech, Sakaja kept an eye on his family and at one time interrupted his speech to acknowledge that his daughter seemed to be having so much fun at the event.

I am seeing my daughter is having a lot of fun. She’ll watch one day…she is dancing with the lady justice, the president-elect…she is just like my mom,” he said.

READ: Nyashinski graces Sakaja swearing-in with performance [Video]

Denis Mwangi

