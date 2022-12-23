ADVERTISEMENT
Muthama, Ongwae among 8 candidates shortlisted for PSC position

Pulse Contributor

UDA Party chairman Johnson Muthama and former Kisii Governor James Ongwae have been shortlisted for PSC jobs among other names

UDA Part Chairman Johnson Muthama (left) and Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae
UDA Part Chairman Johnson Muthama (left) and Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae

United Democratic Party (UDA) party chairman Johnson Muthama and former Kisii Governor James Ongwae are among the candidates who have been shortlisted for the position of male member of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Other candidates are former Kiminini Member of Parliament (MP) Chris Wamalwa, former Aldai MP Cornelly Serem, former Limuru MP Peter Mungai, former Matungu MP David Were, former Kwale County assembly speaker Sammy Nyamawi Ruwa and John Aruma Ekale.

Johnson Muthama
Johnson Muthama [Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why parliament has suspended vetting of PS nominees

The interviews will be conducted on December 30, 2022 according to Clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye.

"The interviews will be conducted at the Mini Chamber, First Floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings on Friday, December 30, 2022," read part of the statement.

PSC received 171 applications from interested candidates. After the interviews, the institution will recommend the name of a suitable candidate for appointment to the National Assembly and the Senate.

Members of the public have been urged to submit any information of interest regarding the named individuals that may assist in the vetting process by Thursday, December 29, 2022, 5.00 PM.

Former Kiminini MP Chris Wamlwa
Former Kiminini MP Chris Wamlwa [Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

“Members of the public are invited to avail, in writing, by memoranda on oath, any information of interest concerning the suitability of any of the shortlisted applicants to serve as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission” the statement added.

The Parliamentary Service Commission announced the vacant position of a Male Member of the Parliamentary Service Commission on Friday, October 21.

