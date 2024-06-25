Tensions soar as journalist gets shot at Finance Bill demos

The incident occurred on June 25, as demonstrators from various counties gathered in the CBD to voice their opposition to the proposed tax hikes.

A video shared by Ali Mwamvita Manzu on X (formerly Twitter) captures the aftermath of the shooting.

In the footage, Olunga is seen inside a vehicle receiving medical attention. A medical officer is tending to his wound while voices in the background express concern over the significant amount of blood loss.

The journalist, visibly struggling and breathing heavily, appears to have been shot in the arm, which he was still using to hold his camera.

Nationwide Finance Bill protests

The protests in Nairobi are part of a larger nationwide demonstration against the Finance Bill 2024, which has sparked outrage across the country.

Demonstrators have been assembling in various counties to show their discontent with the proposed tax increases, which many believe will further burden the already struggling populace.

In the capital, the situation quickly escalated as police forces moved in to disperse the crowds.

Just as in previous protests, tear gas was deployed extensively, causing chaos and panic among the demonstrators. Additionally, reports have emerged that police fired rubber bullets to disperse young protesters, adding to the tension and violence on the streets.

Unrest and arrests precede the protests

The protests come on the heels of a night marked by multiple arrests and abductions. Several prominent social media users and content creators were reportedly captured in overnight operations aimed at defusing the planned demonstrations.

Among those taken were vocal social media and political activist Gabriel Oguda, and popular X Space host Osama Otero. Both individuals were known for their strong opposition to the Finance Bill and had been active in mobilizing support for the protests.

Oguda’s abduction was confirmed by his brother, Zachary Oguda, who tweeted about the incident, adding to the confusion as tweets continued to appear on Gabriel Oguda’s account.

This raised questions about the authenticity of the capture and led to speculation that someone might be trying to manipulate the situation.

Public outcry and calls for justice

The shooting of Collins Olunga has further inflamed the situation, drawing attention to the harsh tactics employed by law enforcement.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support for Olunga, as well as demands for accountability and justice.

The hashtags #FreeOguda, #FreeOsama, and #RejectFinanceBill2024 have gained significant traction, reflecting the widespread anger and frustration among the populace.