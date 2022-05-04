JSC recommends suspension of Justice Chitembwe

In a statement shared by the Judiciary, JSC ruled that there was grounds for the removal of Justice Chitembwe.

"The Commission would like to notify the public that the panel constituted to consider

the petitions concluded its work and presented its report to the full commission for

deliberation . At its meeting of 27th April 2022 , the JSC considered the report of the

panel on the petition initiated by the commission on its own motion, and is satisfied

that the petition discloses grounds for the removal of Hon . Mr. Justice Chitembwe Said Juma from office, pursuant to the provisions of Article 168 (1) of the Constitution.

"Accordingly, the Commission, resolved to send the petition to His Excellency the President for his further action in accordance with Article 168 (4) of the Constitution," the statement read.

Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to, within fourteen days after receiving the petition, suspend Justice Chitembwe from office and appoint a tribunal to interrogate the petition.

Chitembwe's problems began when former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed tapes and images of the judicial official reportedly taking money bribes

In November 2021, JSC summoned Sonko over the corruption allegations.

Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

"The attention of JSC has been drawn to several video clips, social media posts, cell phone recordings released by you in which Hon. Justice Said Juma Chitembewe’s conduct as judge has been brought to question.

"Consequently, the JSC resolved to initiate proceedings against Hon. Juma Chitembwe on its own motion pursuant to the provisions of article 168 (1) and (2) of the constitution.