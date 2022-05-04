RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

JSC recommends suspension of Justice Chitembwe

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The JSC is satisfied that the petition discloses grounds for the removal of the high court judge

Justice Said Chitembwe when he was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 3, 2021
Justice Said Chitembwe when he was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on May 3, 2021

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended the suspension of Justice Said Chitembwe.

Recommended articles

In a statement shared by the Judiciary, JSC ruled that there was grounds for the removal of Justice Chitembwe.

"The Commission would like to notify the public that the panel constituted to consider

the petitions concluded its work and presented its report to the full commission for

deliberation . At its meeting of 27th April 2022 , the JSC considered the report of the

panel on the petition initiated by the commission on its own motion, and is satisfied

that the petition discloses grounds for the removal of Hon . Mr. Justice Chitembwe Said Juma from office, pursuant to the provisions of Article 168 (1) of the Constitution.

"Accordingly, the Commission, resolved to send the petition to His Excellency the President for his further action in accordance with Article 168 (4) of the Constitution," the statement read.

High Court Judge Justice Said Chitembwe
High Court Judge Justice Said Chitembwe Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to, within fourteen days after receiving the petition, suspend Justice Chitembwe from office and appoint a tribunal to interrogate the petition.

Chitembwe's problems began when former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed tapes and images of the judicial official reportedly taking money bribes

In November 2021, JSC summoned Sonko over the corruption allegations.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

"The attention of JSC has been drawn to several video clips, social media posts, cell phone recordings released by you in which Hon. Justice Said Juma Chitembewe’s conduct as judge has been brought to question.

"Consequently, the JSC resolved to initiate proceedings against Hon. Juma Chitembwe on its own motion pursuant to the provisions of article 168 (1) and (2) of the constitution.

“JSC will require your personal attendance to testify as a witness in the aforesaid matter which will proceed for oral hearing on Tuesday, December 14, 2012,” read part of the summon.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio running mate nominees to be known in just 24 hours

Azimio running mate nominees to be known in just 24 hours

JSC recommends suspension of Justice Chitembwe

JSC recommends suspension of Justice Chitembwe

Postmortem results of MP David Sankok's son released

Postmortem results of MP David Sankok's son released

Kalonzo explains why he will not attend Azimio running mate interviews

Kalonzo explains why he will not attend Azimio running mate interviews

DP Ruto's tweet on Azimio running mate interviews backfires

DP Ruto's tweet on Azimio running mate interviews backfires

How elephant from Kenya inspired foundation of global charity

How elephant from Kenya inspired foundation of global charity

Kalonzo hits out at Ruto allies over claims of mistreatment in Raila's camp

Kalonzo hits out at Ruto allies over claims of mistreatment in Raila's camp

Govt to buy guesthouses for visiting heads of state, diginitaries

Govt to buy guesthouses for visiting heads of state, diginitaries

Raila beats DP Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate - TIFA polls

Raila beats DP Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate - TIFA polls

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp