Jubilee Party has cleared former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and Ms Agnes Kagure to contest party primaries for Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

On the other hand, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has picked its women League president Ms Beth Syengo and Mr Sam Wakiaga as their candidate for the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

The Jubilee and ODM announcement come at a time the Registrar of parties has also cleared former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to join the City Hall race as an independent candidate.

Waititu's Candidature

On Monday, the Registrar of parties approved Waititu’s symbol as an independent candidate, giving him the green light to join the race as governor Mike Sonko's replacement.

Waititu lost his seat as the Kiambu Governor in January, after being impeached by the Members of the County Assembly in Kiambu, who accused him of three charges; Violation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Crimes under the National Law, and Abuse of office/ Gross Misconduct.

Thirdway Alliance Kenya

On the other hand, Thirdway Alliance Kenya unveiled Miguna Miguna as its candidate for the upcoming by-election slated for February 18 next year.

…It is therefore a great honor for Thirdway Alliance Kenya, to unveil Dr. Miguna Miguna as its Candidate for this by-election. Thirdway Alliance Kenya and Dr. Miguna share a common belief that Nairobi and indeed the republic of Kenya, can no longer be entrusted in the hands of corrosive cartel of plunderers and a criminal enterprise” read part of the statement signed by Party Chairman Miruru Waweru.

However, Ousted Thirdway Alliance Kenya party leader Ekuru Aukot dismissed the decision by his party to name Miguna Miguna as its candidate.