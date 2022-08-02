Ruto welcomes Azimio Embakasi East MP candidate to UDA

Waruinge was vying on the Jubilee party ticket which is a member of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition.

“Embakasi East Jubilee MP aspirant Maina Waruinge quits the race and defects to UDA to support Francis Mureithi,” DP Ruto announced.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former Azimio politician dropped out of the race just seven days before the August 9, General Election.

His announcement elicited a reaction from incumbent MP Babu Owino who dismissed Waruinge’s exit.

“Even if you (Ruto), you would not stand a chance against me,” Owino said.

In 2017, Muerithi, the UDA candidate vied on a Jubilee party ticket but lost to the current MP.

Recently In July 2022, Mureithi was arrested from his home after he was accused of being involved in a road accident in Western.

"(He was arrested because of) some issue in Western Kenya but our team is on it. He was arrested in Nairobi overnight while at his home.

"He will be arraigned in Western but Police have not communicated. Our lawyers are still trying to find out. We saw the police arrest without giving full information so we are still trying to find out," said, UDA communications representative Wanjohi Githae explained at the time.