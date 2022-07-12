RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Oguna addresses accusation made on national TV by city professor

Authors:

Irene Okere

Cyrus Oguna answers Prof Alfred Omenya on claim on affordable housing

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna during an appearance on KBC Radio Taifa on July 5, 2022
Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna during an appearance on KBC Radio Taifa on July 5, 2022

Government spokesperson Col. (Rt) Cyrus Oguna has rubbished claims made by Professor Alfred Omenya that the Jubilee administration has failed to deliver on Big 4 Agenda pillar on affordable housing.

Recommended articles

Prof Omenya, who participated as an analyst during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate held on Monday, argued that the national government did not fulfill its promise of building more affordable houses.

The professor claimed that the Jubilee administration instead destroyed up to 150,000 housing units.

Oguna faulted Prof. Omenya on the accuracy of the information he has on the current status of the Affordable Housing project launched by the Jubilee government.

"During the post-debate analysis of Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate, one Prof. Alfred Omenya, with a straight face stated that Jubilee Administration has failed to deliver on housing, The good Professor did not have his facts correct," said Cyrus.

READ: Ruto hints at going after Uhuru and his administration

The spokesman highlighted the Jubilee government has over-delivered on its promises citing the completion of more than 1.4 million housing units across the country.

"250,000 housing units have been completed across the country. Another 650,000 are in the pipeline, way more than the 500,000 promised by Jubilee administration," he said, adding: "The houses are in Park Road, Jevanjee, Pangani, Mukuru, Soweto ‘B’, Meteorological Site, Buxton Point (Mombasa), Bondeni (Nakuru), Mavoko (Machakos), Kiambu, Embu."

Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna
Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna Pulse Live Kenya

Oguna praised the affordable housing project claiming it is not what they anticipated as it is now luring private sectors.

"This is one of the programs that has been delivered beyond expectations. It has now gathered its momentum, attracting the private sector to move in, thereby, leaving the Government to provide facilitation and oversight," said Oguna.

Further Prof. Alfred also claimed that according to his statistics during Covid-19 over 46000 houses were destroyed by the national government and that they failed to rebuild them.

Cyrus Ogun however has called upon Omenya to inquire for more information from him.

"The good Professor can get in touch with us for more information," he said.

Responding to Oguna's objection, Prof Omenya promised to share the statistics he has saying: "In a similar spirit of transparency I will table details of houses destroyed in Nairobi shortly."

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I removed Wamalwa from the streets - DP Ruto claims

I removed Wamalwa from the streets - DP Ruto claims

Oguna addresses accusation made on national TV by city professor

Oguna addresses accusation made on national TV by city professor

Kenyatta University VC sacked days after squabble with Uhuru

Kenyatta University VC sacked days after squabble with Uhuru

Commonwealth announces 20 election observers posted in Kenya

Commonwealth announces 20 election observers posted in Kenya

High Court finally gives ruling on Sakaja's degree

High Court finally gives ruling on Sakaja's degree

Funniest reactions to Sakaja-Igathe debate

Funniest reactions to Sakaja-Igathe debate

Little-known candidates face off in first-ever Nairobi gubernatorial debate

Little-known candidates face off in first-ever Nairobi gubernatorial debate

Sonko, Bishop offer solution on how to end Uhuru-Ruto feud

Sonko, Bishop offer solution on how to end Uhuru-Ruto feud

All you need to know about the Nairobi gubernatorial debate

All you need to know about the Nairobi gubernatorial debate

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Uhuru appoints new KNEC chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru's Sh100M gift to Eliud Kipchoge finally ready

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Eliud Kipchoge at a State House cocktail party in Nairobi on September 8, 2021

Only survivor in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident reveals last moments before tragedy

Costly blunder that left 18 dead in Friday accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Tough new rules for Uber, Bolt, Little Cab drivers & passengers

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure CS James Macharia