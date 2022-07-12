Oguna addresses accusation made on national TV by city professor

Prof Omenya, who participated as an analyst during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate held on Monday, argued that the national government did not fulfill its promise of building more affordable houses.

The professor claimed that the Jubilee administration instead destroyed up to 150,000 housing units.

Oguna faulted Prof. Omenya on the accuracy of the information he has on the current status of the Affordable Housing project launched by the Jubilee government.

"During the post-debate analysis of Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate, one Prof. Alfred Omenya, with a straight face stated that Jubilee Administration has failed to deliver on housing, The good Professor did not have his facts correct," said Cyrus.

The spokesman highlighted the Jubilee government has over-delivered on its promises citing the completion of more than 1.4 million housing units across the country.

"250,000 housing units have been completed across the country. Another 650,000 are in the pipeline, way more than the 500,000 promised by Jubilee administration," he said, adding: "The houses are in Park Road, Jevanjee, Pangani, Mukuru, Soweto ‘B’, Meteorological Site, Buxton Point (Mombasa), Bondeni (Nakuru), Mavoko (Machakos), Kiambu, Embu."

Oguna praised the affordable housing project claiming it is not what they anticipated as it is now luring private sectors.

"This is one of the programs that has been delivered beyond expectations. It has now gathered its momentum, attracting the private sector to move in, thereby, leaving the Government to provide facilitation and oversight," said Oguna.

Further Prof. Alfred also claimed that according to his statistics during Covid-19 over 46000 houses were destroyed by the national government and that they failed to rebuild them.

Cyrus Ogun however has called upon Omenya to inquire for more information from him.

"The good Professor can get in touch with us for more information," he said.