Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

According to the panel appointed to select Odinga’s running mate, this brings the number of nominated candidates to 20.

The candidates were forwarded by various parties within the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition framework that brings together 26 political parties.

Despite the panel’s decision to scrap plans to interview the proposed leaders, they will be given a chance to make presentations if they wish to do so.

Pulse Live Kenya

ODM has endorsed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Narc nominated Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu while Narc Kenya forwarded the name of former Justice Minister Martha Karua.

There was confusion on Thursday after KANU nominated its Chairman Gideon Moi just hours after the senator nominated former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Kanu hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E Hon. Stephen Kalonzo as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections,” Moi stated in the letter to the selection panel.

However, KANU Sec Gen Nick Salat followed up with another letter saying holds an impeccable record in public service.

Pulse Live Kenya