RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

So far at least 20 names have been submitted for consideration as Raila Odinga's running mate

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila Odinga's running mate position
Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila Odinga's running mate position

The Jubilee Party has submitted the names of Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for consideration as presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Recommended articles

According to the panel appointed to select Odinga’s running mate, this brings the number of nominated candidates to 20.

The candidates were forwarded by various parties within the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition framework that brings together 26 political parties.

Despite the panel’s decision to scrap plans to interview the proposed leaders, they will be given a chance to make presentations if they wish to do so.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with ODM leader Raila Odinga at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference
President Uhuru Kenyatta with ODM leader Raila Odinga at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference Pulse Live Kenya

ODM has endorsed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Narc nominated Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu while Narc Kenya forwarded the name of former Justice Minister Martha Karua.

There was confusion on Thursday after KANU nominated its Chairman Gideon Moi just hours after the senator nominated former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kanu hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E Hon. Stephen Kalonzo as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections,” Moi stated in the letter to the selection panel.

However, KANU Sec Gen Nick Salat followed up with another letter saying holds an impeccable record in public service.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka when he hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at his Karen residence on March 18, 2022
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka when he hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at his Karen residence on March 18, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Gideon Moi is also an astute businessman with extensive local and international networks that will be employed and deployed by the Azimio government to attract the much needed investment in Kenya in order to grow the economy,” Salat told the selection panel.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Pope Francis compelled to use wheelchair due to chronic knee pain

Pope Francis compelled to use wheelchair due to chronic knee pain

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Ruto camp writes protest statement over CS Joe Mucheru's remarks

Ruto camp writes protest statement over CS Joe Mucheru's remarks

Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp