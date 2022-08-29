Jubilee party headquarters building put up for auction [Details]

The auction notice was published in one of the leading newspapers and stated that the building would be auctioned on September 11, 2022.

The auction has been scheduled at Garam Auctioneers offices in Westlands.

"All that parcel of land known as LR no 209/1530 Emani Business Centre along Thika Road, Pangani area registered under Farmer Industry Limited, with a plinth area of 34, 000 square feet," reads part of the notice identifying the building.

Pulse Live Kenya

The seven-story structure contains two basement levels, a penthouse, a sentry house, and a powerhouse, among other things, according to Garam Investments' auction announcement.

"The title is leasehold for a term of 99 years with effect from 01.01.2001 at a revisable annual rent of Sh78,000. The total outstanding land rent as of 11.04.2022 amounted to Sh429,780. The total outstanding land rates as of 12.04.2022 amounted to Sh2,206,164," reads the notice.

Bidders will be required to produce a bidding deposit of Sh5 million by way of cash or banker's cheque before being allowed to bid.