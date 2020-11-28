The Jubilee Party has suspended three Members of the Nairobi County Assembly after they were charged for going against the party position in a number of issues.

According to a letter seen by Pulse Live, the three, Ann Thumbi, Sylvia Museiya and Millicent Jagero have been suspended from the party for a period of three months.

They have also been de-whipped from all committees in the which they serve, in the County Assembly of Nairobi, for a period of six months.

The decision was made by the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee chaired by Muchai Lumatete, after they were all found guilty of undermining the Party leadership, and its code of conduct.

“We have heard the complaints referred to this Committee by the Chairman of the Party on 23rd November, 2020 and considered the facts as stated together with relied on in evidence by all parties and submissions made by the Counsel appearing for the Charged Members and established the following;

That the charged members are each;

I. Guilty of undermining the Leadership of Jubilee Party.

II. Guilty of undermining the position of Jubilee Party regarding the Nairobi City County Budget Estimate for FY2020/2021.

III. In breach of Jubilee Party’s code of conduct,” read part of the statement by the Party Disciplinary Committee Chairperson.

Party statement

Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee statement

The ruling came shortly after they had sought the services of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen to represent them at the Disciplinary Committee hearing.

Witch-hunt

While speaking to the press, Ms Thumbi suggested that she had been targeted because she is spear-heading the collection of signatures to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

"It is interesting that out of an assembly of 122 members, only two of us are singled out for ‘having opposed’ NMS budget, never mind that members from other parties too did the same for strategic reasons.

"Again, out of a county assembly that has 66 Jubilee MCAs, only two of us, are being pursued! I am ready. I will face my accusers. I will not be intimidated or shaken," she stated.

Ms Museiya attributed the summons to her stand on the BBI bill: "I will honour the summon though I can clearly tell it is about my stand against the BBI."