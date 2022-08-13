Jubilee stamps authority, clinching all MP seats in this county

In Lamu county, Jubilee party outshined all its rivals, sweeping all parliamentary seats in the county.

The county has only two constituencies (Lamu East and Lamu West) that attracted a long list of aspirants from across the political divide.

In Lamu West constituency, Stanley Muiruri Muthama successfully defended his seat, beating 10 other candidates.

Muthama garnered 14515 votes with his closest opponent Josphat Musembi Matei from Usawa Party garnering 4,947 votes.

Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate and Lamu County Assembly Speaker Abdu Kassim Ahmed came third with 4,699 votes.

Ruweida Mohamed cemented Jubilee’s dominance in the county after a comfortable but hard-fought victory in Lamu East.

Ruweida garnered 5,498 votes to send Sharif Athman Ali of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) packing.

Ali who was eyeing a third term garnered 4,633 votes.

He (Ali) first made it to parliament in 2013 under United Democratic Front (UDF) and won a second term in 2017 with a Jubilee ticket before decamping to UDA party, hoping to secure a third term.

Jubilee party’s mixed fortunes in 2022

The duo now joins a growing list of candidates who emerged victorious after battling stiff competition from UDA, ODM and Wiper party among others.

Other Jubilee candidates who secured victory are Agnes Pareiyo (Narok North), John Waluke (Sirisia), Stephen Mogaka (West Mugirango), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West) among others.

The party however suffered humbling defeats in Central Kenya as the UDA wave swept across the region, leaving many casualties in its wake.