The Jubilee Party on Monday sent a congratulatory message to the new acting Nairobi City County Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda after she officially took over the role from Speaker Benson Muturi who has been acting since the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

In a tweet, the Jubilee party promised Ms. Mwenda their full support to ensure service delivery to the people of Nairobi county.

“Hearty congratulations to Hon. Anne Mwenda as she takes on her new role as the Deputy Governor, Nairobi City County. We pledge our unwavering commitment in ensuring seamless service delivery to the people of Nairobi,” said a statement from Jubilee Party.

Anne Kananu’s take over as the new Nairobi county Boss comes three days after being sworn in as Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Speaking to the press, Mwenda said a committee is currently working on the process for her to be sworn in as Governor for Nairobi County.

“We have the Assumption of the Office of Governor Committee that is working on the process. Once the process is done we will communicate,” said Anne Kananu after taking over the running of the County.

Ms. Mwenda echoed her commitment towards improving the delivery of services in Nairobi City County, insisting that she is not a politician and will not start being one.

“I am not a politician and I will not start being one. I am focused on bringing a new spirit of cooperation, collaboration, partnership, and mutual respect with all organs of Government,” she said.

