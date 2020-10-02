Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has now accused Deputy President William Ruto of taking advantage of President Uhuru Kenyatta's absence to hold what he termed as "clandestine meetings" at the party headquarters.

Murathe made the accusation while condemning the DP's meeting at the Jubilee Party Headquarters which was attended by more than 30 MPs and legislators.

The Jubilee Vice Chair said the building had no office for a deputy party leader and that Ruto had taken over another official's space to hold the meeting which took place on the fourth floor of the expansive building.

"The DP should be interrogating matters of State in the absence of his boss. He is the principal assistant to the President and now that he is away on official duty in France, the DP should be in charge as has been the case in the past instead of holding clandestine meetings," Murathe complained.

The Vice Chairman, however, dismissed talk of a looming coup in the Jubilee Party saying the DP had long lost his control in the party which was now under the leadership of President Kenyatta.

The President's ally questioned the DP's obsession with party matters instead of focusing on government policy to improve the lives of citizens.

"What hasn’t he done in eight years that he will do when elected president? He was actually left as acting president when the President travelled in his first term. It is unheard of," Murathe said.

Ruto's supporters on Thursday denied that his presence at the Jubilee Party headquarters amounted to a coup as described by a section of Jubilee officials who are loyal to Kenyatta, who took issue with his security's move to take control of the building.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, who spoke on behalf of the group that met the DP, said it was impossible to "carry out a coup in your own house".