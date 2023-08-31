The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sh63B case takes unexpected turn after former CS Munya appears in court

Denis Mwangi

Judge orders state to drop former CS Peter Munya as a witness in Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer case

Former CS Peter Munya in court on August 31, 2023
Former CS Peter Munya in court on August 31, 2023

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has been dropped as a witness in the ongoing Ksh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer corruption scandal.

The case, took an unexpected turn as the prosecution faced hurdles in presenting their case against the accused.

Munya presented himself to court after a warrant of arrest was issued against him on August 31.

However, the prosecution sought an adjournment to gather the necessary evidence and build a stronger case.

Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi.
Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

Instead, the judge instructed the prosecution to remove Peter Munya from the list of witnesses in the current trial.

The case was adjourned to September 11, 2023, and the prosecution was ordered to produce all witnesses on that day.

Earlier in the morning, an arrest warrant has been issued against Munya after he failed to appear in court in the Sh68 billion graft case.

The warrant was issued by by Milimani Magistrate Eunice Nyutu who ordered Munya to present himself in court by 11:15 a.m.

Denis Mwangi

