Sh63B case takes unexpected turn after former CS Munya appears in court

The case, took an unexpected turn as the prosecution faced hurdles in presenting their case against the accused.

Munya presented himself to court after a warrant of arrest was issued against him on August 31.

However, the prosecution sought an adjournment to gather the necessary evidence and build a stronger case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Instead, the judge instructed the prosecution to remove Peter Munya from the list of witnesses in the current trial.

The case was adjourned to September 11, 2023, and the prosecution was ordered to produce all witnesses on that day.

Earlier in the morning, an arrest warrant has been issued against Munya after he failed to appear in court in the Sh68 billion graft case.