Judiciary issues update amid speculation on Supreme Court judgement

Constitutional lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has pressured the apex court to issue an update on when the country should expect the historic judgement.

“10 AM on 5th September, 2022...and CJ Koome is yet to communicate to the country the hour when the Supreme Court will deliver judgment on the presidential petition.

“In 2013 and 2017, the Supreme Court gave the decision for upholding or nullifying the Presidential election. The same is usually 3 to 5 pages long. The reasons for the decision are delivered by the Court 2 to 3 months down the road,” he said.

The seven judges retreated to write their judgements after the hearings concluded on Friday.

Pulse Live Kenya

The constitution requires the Supreme Court to deliver the judgement latest Monday, September 5, 2022, 14 days after Raila Odinga filed the election petition.

"Probably one reason why the CJ is unable to tell Kenyans and the rest of the world the time when the Supreme Court will deliver the Presidential petition judgment is because she is facing a divided court and is trying hard to create unanimity of all 7 judges," the lawyer added.

The Judiciary, on Monday said that an announcement would be made regarding the time when the Supreme Court would reconvene.

“Presidential Petition: Immediately the Supreme Court indicates the time the judgment will be delivered, we shall post it here,” the Judiciary issued an update.

Both Raila Odinga and William Ruto has said that they will accept the judgement of the Supreme Court.

Odinga challenged the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 15, 2022.

Acting Police IG issues updates ahead of Supreme Court judgement

In a statement dated September 3, Acting Inspector General of police Noor Gabow, said the public is barred from accessing the Supreme Court where Chief Justice Martha Koome will lead the Supreme Court judges in delivering the judgement.

Gathering around the Supreme Court in anticipation of the announcement will also not be allowed and only those with authorized access will access the premises.

Further, the police service advised members of the public not to congregate in public to follow the proceedings but instead do so from the comfort of their homes.

Pulse Live Kenya

All roads leading to the Supreme Court will also remain closed to the public on Monday with police deployed to control traffic and maintain security.

The acting Inspector General clarified that the directive was necessary for ensuring peace and security as the country awaits the crucial judgement by the apex court.