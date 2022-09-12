RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Judiciary warns sponsors of attacks against Supreme Court

Denis Mwangi

The statement also termed reports that a Supreme Court judge had resigned as fake, affirming that the court was united in delivering its mandate.

Supreme Court judges during the hearing of the 2022 presidential election petition
Supreme Court judges during the hearing of the 2022 presidential election petition

The Judiciary has issued a warning regarding what has been termed as a sponsored attack against the Supreme Court judges.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the third arm of government noted that the Supreme Court had been disparaged by some individuals on social media, who also claimed that one of the judges had resigned.

The Judiciary's attention has been drawn to a recent wave of sponsored sustained attack targeting the Supreme Court of Kenya,” read an excerpt of the statement.

Kenya's Supreme Court judges (L-R) Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, DCJ Philomena Mwilu, CJ Martha Koome, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung'u and William Ouko during day one of hearing the consolidated presidential election petition on August 31, 2022 [Photo: Zakheem Rajan]
Kenya's Supreme Court judges (L-R) Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, DCJ Philomena Mwilu, CJ Martha Koome, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung'u and William Ouko during day one of hearing the consolidated presidential election petition on August 31, 2022 [Photo: Zakheem Rajan] Pulse Live Kenya

The hate remarks on social media were linked to the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court upholding the election of President-elect William Ruto.

There has been an unfortunate trend of isolating individual judges and attributing the judgment to them. The Court has seven judges who are independent and highly respectful of each other as equals. A ‘unanimous' judgment is a collective decision made by the Court and not by an individual.

The persons sponsoring and executing the attacks on social media to disparage the Court are advised to desist forthwith,” the Judiciary warned.

The court is yet to render its reasoned judgment which will outline the basis on which the election of the President-elect was upheld.

The law gives the judges 21 days following the reading of the short version of the judgment which was delivered on September 15, 2022.

READ: They played you all along - Babu Owino tells Raila

Kenyans are therefore requested to exercise patience as they await the full judgment which will shed light and provide clarity on the grounds and rationale of the court,” the Judiciary said.

The statement also termed reports that one of the Supreme Court judges had resigned as fake, affirming that the court was united in delivering its mandate.

Supreme Court judges during the hearing of the 2022 presidential election petition
Supreme Court judges during the hearing of the 2022 presidential election petition Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, no judge of the Supreme Court has written a resignation letter, as claimed in a section of media, because there is no reason to do so. The court is working in harmony as a cohesive unit,” the Judiciary clarified.

The deadline for the Supreme Court to deliver its full judgement ends on October 6, 2022.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Our president-elect Uhuru makes appeal to Ruto in final speech

"Our president-elect" Uhuru makes appeal to Ruto in final speech

Ruto arrives at State House in style ahead of inauguration ceremony [VIDEO]

Ruto arrives at State House in style ahead of inauguration ceremony [VIDEO]

Judiciary warns sponsors of attacks against Supreme Court

Judiciary warns sponsors of attacks against Supreme Court

Revamped, photos of Uhuru Park as it opens for public

Revamped, photos of Uhuru Park as it opens for public

How Azimio plans on making Ruto's govt fund opposition

How Azimio plans on making Ruto's govt fund opposition

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag

Kenyans to enjoy fireworks extravaganza at Uhuru Park

Kenyans to enjoy fireworks extravaganza at Uhuru Park

Sakaja dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Sakaja dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election