Judiciary warns sponsors of attacks against Supreme Court

In a statement, the third arm of government noted that the Supreme Court had been disparaged by some individuals on social media, who also claimed that one of the judges had resigned.

“The Judiciary's attention has been drawn to a recent wave of sponsored sustained attack targeting the Supreme Court of Kenya,” read an excerpt of the statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

The hate remarks on social media were linked to the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court upholding the election of President-elect William Ruto.

“There has been an unfortunate trend of isolating individual judges and attributing the judgment to them. The Court has seven judges who are independent and highly respectful of each other as equals. A ‘unanimous' judgment is a collective decision made by the Court and not by an individual.

“The persons sponsoring and executing the attacks on social media to disparage the Court are advised to desist forthwith,” the Judiciary warned.

Supreme Court to deliver full judgement

The court is yet to render its reasoned judgment which will outline the basis on which the election of the President-elect was upheld.

The law gives the judges 21 days following the reading of the short version of the judgment which was delivered on September 15, 2022.

“Kenyans are therefore requested to exercise patience as they await the full judgment which will shed light and provide clarity on the grounds and rationale of the court,” the Judiciary said.

The statement also termed reports that one of the Supreme Court judges had resigned as fake, affirming that the court was united in delivering its mandate.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Meanwhile, no judge of the Supreme Court has written a resignation letter, as claimed in a section of media, because there is no reason to do so. The court is working in harmony as a cohesive unit,” the Judiciary clarified.