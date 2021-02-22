Juja Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu is dead.

According to his family, the MP died at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi, where he has been receiving treatment.

Munyua has been battling brain cancer since 2018.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi described Munyua as a progressive leader who introduced Bills that sought to improve the Agricultural sector and the ease of doing business, in the country.

"It is with great sadness that I have learnt this evening, of the untimely demise of Juja legislator, the Hon. Francis Munyua Waititu after a long illness. My sympathies go to his family, friends and the people of Juja Constituency whom he represented with great zeal &commitment.

In Hon. Waititu, we have lost a progressive lawmaker who was consistent in introducing pieces of legislation geared towards the improvement of the agricultural sector, and ease of doing business in Kenya.

It is indeed saddening that we have lost him, just a few days after we lost two other lawmakers. May the Almighty Lord grant his family fortitude and comfort them during this time of grief and beyond. May his soul rest in eternal peace," tweeted Muturi.