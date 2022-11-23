RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Cherera and 3 IEBC commissioners could be in office longer

Amos Robi

The four commissioners will be appearing before the National Assembly beginning Thursday, November 24 where they will be grilled as

IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera
IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera

The jobs of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials now lies in the hands of members of parliament who are expected to grill them as they find a reason to remove them from office.

National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) in the petitions it has received is looking to remove from office IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera and commissioners Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit.

The petition to remove the four was filed by the Republican Party, Dennis Ndiwga, Geoffrey Lang’at and Steve Gerry Owour.

The four are expected to appear before the committee where they will be grilled and a report presented to President Ruto who will then decide whether a tribunal to probe their case will be formed.

IEBC commissioners Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya
IEBC commissioners Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya

READ: Supreme Court highlights dysfunction in IEBC, makes 7 key recommendations

Among the reasons that could see the four commissioners sent out of office include gross misconduct and serious violation of the constitution.

The petitioners accuse the four commissioners of violating the constitution by rejecting the electoral results of the August 9 polls. The process could however go until 2023 as the National Assembly is set to go on recess in December.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has cautioned the committee to stick to the law as it conducts the grilling warning the members against being biased in the process.

“The work of the committee is to guide the House by way of a comprehensive report on whether the petitions satisfies the conditions set for the removal of one or all of the cited members of an independent commission,” Wetangula said.

IEBC commissioners in a past meeting
IEBC commissioners in a past meeting

His comments come amid word of cracks within the committee as some argue the process to kick out the commissioners is being rushed.

The committee also failed to agree on the time allocated for the grilling of the four commissioners.

Amos Robi

