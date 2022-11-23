Why Cherera and 3 IEBC commissioners could be in office longer

National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) in the petitions it has received is looking to remove from office IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera and commissioners Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit.

The petition to remove the four was filed by the Republican Party, Dennis Ndiwga, Geoffrey Lang’at and Steve Gerry Owour.

The four are expected to appear before the committee where they will be grilled and a report presented to President Ruto who will then decide whether a tribunal to probe their case will be formed.

Among the reasons that could see the four commissioners sent out of office include gross misconduct and serious violation of the constitution.

The petitioners accuse the four commissioners of violating the constitution by rejecting the electoral results of the August 9 polls. The process could however go until 2023 as the National Assembly is set to go on recess in December.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has cautioned the committee to stick to the law as it conducts the grilling warning the members against being biased in the process.

“The work of the committee is to guide the House by way of a comprehensive report on whether the petitions satisfies the conditions set for the removal of one or all of the cited members of an independent commission,” Wetangula said.

His comments come amid word of cracks within the committee as some argue the process to kick out the commissioners is being rushed.