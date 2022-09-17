RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio unveils Senate and National Assembly leadership [Full list]

Charles Ouma

The list was unveiled after a protracted standoff as constituent parties angled for the few slots

Raila Odinga addressing Azimio elected leaders during the Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi Resort on September 16, 2022
Raila Odinga addressing Azimio elected leaders during the Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi Resort on September 16, 2022

Azimio la Umoja has unveiled its leadership in both the Senate and the National Assembly after protracted negotiations and reports of an initial stalemate and constituent parties locked horns over the positions.

Recommended articles

In the list that was announced by Azimio principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, an agreement was reached with the seats shared between ODM, Jubilee party and the Wiper party.

Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, was nominated as the leader of the majority in the National Assembly as the coalition scooped a majority of the seats in the current parliament.

Robert Mbui of Wiper party was nominated for the Deputy Majority leader slot.

Vocal Suna East lawmaker, Junet Mohamed is the nominee for the majority whip position.

Junet Mohamed
Junet Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

Junet will be deputized by former Murang'a woman representative and current nominated MP, Sabina Chege.

In the Senate where Azimio has 23 elected Senators while Kenya Kwanza has 24, the coalition settled on Kilifi’s Stewart Madzayo as the leader of minority.

Isiolo County senator, Fatuma Dullo will be the minority whip in the Senate.

She will be deputized by Nairobi’s Edwin Sifuna who had initially been proposed for the Senate Minority whip.

Sifuna had initially protested after Wiper party expressed interest in the slot.

Wiper now wants Senate whip, yet the agreement was that the largest party in the coalition gets leader and whip in both Houses and the other parties take up the deputy slot.

“Discussions are ongoing, but I will not accept any deviation from what had been agreed upon. It is just logical that the leader and whip come from ODM because of our numbers.” Sifuna stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tabitha Karanja, Ichung’wah among Kenya Kwanza nominees for parliamentary leadership [List]

Tabitha Karanja, Ichung’wah among Kenya Kwanza nominees for parliamentary leadership [List]

Azimio unveils Senate and National Assembly leadership [Full list]

Azimio unveils Senate and National Assembly leadership [Full list]

New Council of Governors chairperson unveiled as Kenya Kwanza outsmarts Azimio

New Council of Governors chairperson unveiled as Kenya Kwanza outsmarts Azimio

Mixed reactions to Senator Cherargei's Ruto found only 93.7M remarks

Mixed reactions to Senator Cherargei's "Ruto found only 93.7M" remarks

Raila's deadline for IEBC, Judiciary and concerns he wants to be addressed

Raila's deadline for IEBC, Judiciary and concerns he wants to be addressed

Oscar Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Oscar Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Humble beginnings of 5 UDA office cooks, messengers rewarded with MCA positions

Humble beginnings of 5 UDA office cooks, messengers rewarded with MCA positions

Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

IG Mutyambai gets more powers despite Ruto's strong criticism

IG Mutyambai gets more powers despite Ruto's strong criticism

Trending

Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag ahead of inauguration

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro [Courtesy]

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder