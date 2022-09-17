Azimio unveils Senate and National Assembly leadership [Full list]

In the list that was announced by Azimio principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, an agreement was reached with the seats shared between ODM, Jubilee party and the Wiper party.

Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, was nominated as the leader of the majority in the National Assembly as the coalition scooped a majority of the seats in the current parliament.

Robert Mbui of Wiper party was nominated for the Deputy Majority leader slot.

Vocal Suna East lawmaker, Junet Mohamed is the nominee for the majority whip position.

Junet will be deputized by former Murang'a woman representative and current nominated MP, Sabina Chege.

In the Senate where Azimio has 23 elected Senators while Kenya Kwanza has 24, the coalition settled on Kilifi’s Stewart Madzayo as the leader of minority.

Isiolo County senator, Fatuma Dullo will be the minority whip in the Senate.

She will be deputized by Nairobi’s Edwin Sifuna who had initially been proposed for the Senate Minority whip.

Sifuna had initially protested after Wiper party expressed interest in the slot.

“Wiper now wants Senate whip, yet the agreement was that the largest party in the coalition gets leader and whip in both Houses and the other parties take up the deputy slot.