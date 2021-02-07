Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has been forced to apologize to people living with albinism after his remarks on them angered Kenyans.

In a tweet, the legislator sought to clarify that his remarks were aimed at Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and not the whole Albinism community. Adding that he said so on grounds that Mwaura has been using his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence.

Just the other day while in Turkana, Junet claimed that Mwaura bleached to get a nomination slot.

“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflects my opinions of them as upstanding citizens of our county. My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence” Wrote Junet Mohamed.

However, Kenyans On Twitter found it hard to believe the MP, with a section noting that his apology was not genuine.

In a statement NCIC, condemned Junet Mohamed’s utterances, saying they are considering the matter with the view of taking appropriate action.

“The National Commission and Integration Commission condemns these utterances by Hon @JunetMohamed making fun of Hon @MwauraIsaac1 disability. Such utterances are demeaning to persons living with disability, if left unattended it may trigger division between persons of different colors.

The Commission is considering the matter with the view of taking appropriate action” tweeted NCIC.

Also Read: Emotions flare as Murkomen and Junet Mohamed clash in a bitter exchange

Former President Candidate Mwalimu Dida also joined the conversation saying’

“For Mwaura to be respected as the leader of the disabled, he must also respect himself. He rides on the backs of disabled Kenyans to get to parliament then immediately starts following his stomach. Is there a single bill on disability sponsored by him?

HE IS A DISABLED FRAUDSTER!”

Reactions from KOT