We almost got killed during Kibor's burial - Junet Mohamed

According to Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, the politicians were mid-air when the attack happened. He said they were forced to seek alternative means as soon as possible.

"Today we almost got killed in soy constituency Uasin Gishu County at the Burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor's burial. Our chopper was completely destroyed and we had to look for alternative means mid-air," Mohammed tweeted.

Mohammed together with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Homabay Women Representative Gladys Wanga went further to blame Caleb Kositany, the current MP for Soy Constituency.

"This level of desperation is appalling. @ckositany Organizing thugs to stone Baba's chopper midair is the highest level of political primitivity," read a tweet from Wanga.

Raila heckled in Iten

The incident came hours after Raila was heckled in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County while attempting to popularise his August 9 presidential bid in the Rift Valley region.

While making his address in Iten, the former Prime Minister faced a hostile crowd that refused to be addressed by him. The group was chanting the name of his main opponent, deputy president William Ruto.

The Azimio Presidential leader was forced to leave the place to go and campaign elsewhere. Raila was accompanied by a number of leaders including the area Governor Alex Tolgos.

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya called upon the police to arrest the rowdy youths who attacked Raila's entourage.