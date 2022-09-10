RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Charles Ouma

Junet who has maintained a low profile since Raila Odinga's loss to William Ruto was involved in an online spat with Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot

Suna East Member of Parliament (MP) Junet Mohamed has broken his silence for the first time following Raila Odinga’s loss in the August 2022 elections that saw the vocal lawmaker take a break from the public.

Junet was a prominent figure in the Raila Odinga campaigns, serving as the Master of Ceremony during Azimio campaigns.

He however maintained a low profile after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared William Ruto as the president-elect with Azimio filing a petition (which was eventually dismissed) at the Supreme Court

The lawmaker was today, Saturday September 10, involved in an online altercation with Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

It all began when the Senator took to social media noting that the William Ruto administration will make sure that money allegedly stolen by the Suna East lawmaker during the KEMSA heist is recovered.

"You will return the KEMSA money. That at least we shall make sure you do," said Cheruiyot.

The Suna East MP fired back at the Senator almost immediately, dismissing the allegations and warning him of a fierce fight.

"He (Cheruiyot) thinks now that his cousin has become president he can intimidate people. We are ready for him…If he thinks we shall succumb he shall face a rude shock," Junet responded.

The Kenya Kwanza brigade has on several occasions put their Azimmio counterpart on notice, hinting at going after them in a very decisive way as soon as president-elect William Ruto is sworn into office.

Also on the radar of Kenya Kwanza brigade are several government officials who they accuse of siding with the Azimio la Umoja camp during the hotly-contested presidential elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will officially hand over to Ruto on 13 September 2022 after which the latter will form his administration.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

