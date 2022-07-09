IEBC commissioner responds to reports of wrangles after arrival of ballot papers

In an interview with Ramogi TV, IEBC commissioner Justus Nyang'aya admitted that all the commissioners were caught off-guard when ballot papers arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as there had been no prior communication on the same.

He dismissed reports of wrangles within the electoral body, explaining that the glitch which saw the commissioners caught unawares was caused by delay in communication by the technical team mandated to oversee the printing and delivery of the ballot papers ahead of the August elections.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyang’aya downplayed any suspicion of foul play, noting that the commission is operating above board and is keen on deliver a free, fair and credible election in August.

"We formed a project implementation committee which was tasked with being the intermediary link between the Greek company and the commission.

"They are the ones who delayed in communicating the arrival of the ballot papers including the chairman, Wafula Chebukati, himself," Nyang’aya explained.

It was evident on Thursday that IEBC commissioners were caught unawares with the arrival of the ballot papers.

The commission’s chairman, Wafula Chebukati denied allegations of keeping his colleagues in the dark and dared any disgruntled commissioner to speak up.

"The management informed us about the arrival of the ballot papers last night and I conveyed the message to the commissioners. If there is any commissioner who has told you otherwise, I would like them to come forward and clarify their statements," Chebukati said.