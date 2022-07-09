RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC commissioner responds to reports of wrangles after arrival of ballot papers

IEBC commissioner responds to reports of wrangles following surprise arrival of ballot papers ahead of August polls

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati receiving the first batch of ballot papers at JKIA on July 7, 2022

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has addressed reports of a fallout among commissioners over the arrival of ballot papers into the country on July 7, with some of the commissioners claiming to have been unaware.

In an interview with Ramogi TV, IEBC commissioner Justus Nyang'aya admitted that all the commissioners were caught off-guard when ballot papers arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as there had been no prior communication on the same.

He dismissed reports of wrangles within the electoral body, explaining that the glitch which saw the commissioners caught unawares was caused by delay in communication by the technical team mandated to oversee the printing and delivery of the ballot papers ahead of the August elections.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a meeting with Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) officials ahead of the 2022 elections on July 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Nyang’aya downplayed any suspicion of foul play, noting that the commission is operating above board and is keen on deliver a free, fair and credible election in August.

"We formed a project implementation committee which was tasked with being the intermediary link between the Greek company and the commission.

"They are the ones who delayed in communicating the arrival of the ballot papers including the chairman, Wafula Chebukati, himself," Nyang’aya explained.

It was evident on Thursday that IEBC commissioners were caught unawares with the arrival of the ballot papers.

The commission’s chairman, Wafula Chebukati denied allegations of keeping his colleagues in the dark and dared any disgruntled commissioner to speak up.

"The management informed us about the arrival of the ballot papers last night and I conveyed the message to the commissioners. If there is any commissioner who has told you otherwise, I would like them to come forward and clarify their statements," Chebukati said.

IEBC vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera added: "It is true that he (Chebukati) got the message last night and communicated it to the commissioners. We have a committee that is overseeing that."

IEBC commissioner responds to reports of wrangles after arrival of ballot papers

