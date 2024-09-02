K24 journalist shot by police receives threats to her life

Catherine Wa Njeri, a K24 journalist, was shot in the thigh by anti-riot police during protests in Nakuru.

Catherine Wa Njeri, a K24 journalist who was shot in the thigh by anti-riot police during recent anti-government protests in Nakuru, is now confronting new challenges as she reports receiving threats to her life.

The journalist, who was covering the protests, has been followed by unknown individuals to and from the hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Catherine Wa Njeri's threats and safety concerns

Wa Njeri has expressed deep concern for her safety, revealing that she had seriously considered withdrawing her case due to the distressing situation.

She explained that her primary focus has been on her recovery, and the threats have exacerbated her fears.

"Mimi kama mwanadamu ntakuwa na uoga, hasa mwanamke. Kwa sababu nikipiga simu na mwanaume na animabia hivi, moja siezi toka kwa nyumba. Unaishi pekee yako so unaogopa kutoka kwa nyumba kwa sababu ya uoga. Pili ataendea familia yako kwa sababu anawajua,” she told K24.

Despite the intimidation, Wa Njeri acknowledges the support she has received from the Nakuru Association of Journalists and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). This backing has encouraged her to continue with the case.

“For my safety, I had contemplated dropping the case because that is the only way they would cease following me. Lakini I commend the backup nimepata from Nakuru Association of Journalists who have cooperated with IPOA to follow up and pushed the case and that is what has motivated me to hold on. Itakuwa kulet them down nikiachana na hii kesi because this case has heavy weight.”

The troubling phone call

In addition to the threats, Wa Njeri reported receiving a troubling phone call from someone who insisted she meet with them.

The caller claimed they could introduce her to the officer involved in the shooting, who has not yet been arrested.

This development has added to Wa Njeri's anxiety and has further highlighted the ongoing dangers she faces.

Following the incident, Wa Njeri went to the Central Police Station to report the shooting. The officers at the station were cooperative and assisted her with the Occurrence Book (OB) process.

She is now waiting to be assigned an investigating officer to handle her case.

How Wa Njeri got shot during anti-government demos

Wa Njeri was shot while covering the protests in Nakuru's Central Business District alongside another journalist, who also suffered serious injuries.