Mediamax Ltd has joined an appeal by one of their own, K24 journalist Paul Mung'ala Mbuvi, whose mother needs urgent surgery.

In a poster sent out on Thursday, the media company outlined that Ms Violet Wanza Mbuvi is schedued to have an Ampullary tumour removed.

The family is looking to raise Sh2.5 million for the surgery and has been sending out the appeal since August.

