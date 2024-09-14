The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Kaaria Mbaya's prominent family, successful career and being the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack

Smoke and flames erupting from the twin towers of New York City's World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001
Smoke and flames erupting from the twin towers of New York City's World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attack at Ground Zero in Manhattan in which nearly 3,000 people were killed.

Recommended articles

Among those killed was Kaaria Mbaya who worked at the World Trade Center and was, the only Kenyan who died in the attack.

Kaaria came from family that was prominent in the post-independence era.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was the son of former Meru South Member of Parliament Hon Simon Mbaya and Prof Verstistine Mbaya.

His father died in a tragic road crash in 1976 while his mother was an accomplished scholar and a notable voice in the world of activism and a close associate of Prof Wangari Maathai.

He was born in a family of five children (two sisters and two brothers) who were all born in Kenya where they also attended early education.

Kaaria Mbaya
Kaaria Mbaya Kaaria Mbaya Pulse Live Kenya

Mbaya attended St George's School in Nairobi for his primary education before proceeding to and Nairobi School for 'O' Levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

His passion to further his education saw him proceed to Villanova and St Joseph's Universities in Pennsylvania, USA, for undergraduate and graduate studies in computer science and engineering.

Mbaya built a successful career as a computer analyst at a time when computers and technology were revolutionizing how the world operates and was in his office at the World Trade Center during the September 11.

READ: US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

Aged 38 and at the prime of his career, Mbaya worked as a senior computer analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald and had reported to work hoping for another successful day.

ADVERTISEMENT

His office was located on the 105th floor of one of the towers that terrorists crashed a hijacked plane into.

His body was recovered from the rubble after a thorough search that spanned several days, with the world following the unfolding events in New York closely.

"This is terrible news but it offers some relief. It is better than going to New York only to find that the search has ended and the place sealed off and your son is still missing." Prof Verstistine said shortly after her son’s body was recovered from the rubble.

Kaaria Mbaya
Kaaria Mbaya Kaaria Mbaya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In what remains one of the worst terrorist attack in US soil, terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and crashed two planes into each of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

READ: How Ruto was received by U.S. Secret Service to start his state visit [Video]

A third plane was crashed into the Pentagon, with the fourth crashing in a field in rural Pennsylvania after passengers tried to thwart the hijacking, killing more than 100 people.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

Miko Sonko teams up with well-wishers help former NTV journalist Nasibo Kabale

Miko Sonko teams up with well-wishers help former NTV journalist Nasibo Kabale

US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

Raging fire burns down 24 homes in Embakasi, Nairobi

Raging fire burns down 24 homes in Embakasi, Nairobi

Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Billionaire Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family

Billionaire Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family

Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbad

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road