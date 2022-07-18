Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

Kabando who is currently vying for a Senate seat for Kiambu County on Monday, July 18 said that the recent statement by the Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate was opening old wounds.

"Ruto is attempting to evoke emotions from 2013, for him to lie to Kenyans that Raila and Martha Karua took him to Hague is wrong. He is trying to manipulate people," said Kabando.

The former Mukurweini Member of Parliament (MP) further referenced a move by Ruto's old party, United Republican Party (URP) to defeat a motion to set up a special local tribunal in Parliament to handle the case instead of ICC.

"He is engaging in politics of opportunism and deceit because in parliament, Ruto and his brigade who later turned to URP supported moving to the Hague," said Kabando in an interview with K24.

Immediately after the interview, Kabando took to his social media to share an image of an old newspaper dated Sunday, February 22, 2009 where DP Ruto who at the time was an Agricultural Minister announced his support for the ICC case.

“Kofi Annan should hand over the envelope that contains names of suspects to the International Criminal Court at The Hague so that proper investigations can start,” Ruto is quoted in the newspaper.

Raila, Karua pushed me to Hague - Ruto

Kabando's reaction comes only days after DP Ruto while campaigning in Juja, Kiambu County on July 15 claimed that Raila and Karua were the masterminds of the ICC case.

"Isn't Mr Kitendawili and Martha Karua who said we be taken to the Hague?" Ruto queried the crowd. Ruto finished his statement by claiming that he and his other co-accused walked out scot-free only through prayers from Kenyans.

Ruto was among six Kenyans summoned to appear before the ICC in 2011 suspected of being perpetrators of the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Three of the six were believed to be affiliated with former President Mwai Kibaki’s government and his Party of National Unity (PNU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Police Commissioner Hussein Ali and former Head of Civil Service Francis Muthaura.