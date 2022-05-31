RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP's wife dies in road accident

Security authorities said the MP's wife passed away while being rushed to hospital.

Kajiado Central Member of Parliament Elijah Memusi is mourning the death of his wife Stella Memusi.

According to information reaching the news desk, Memusi died in a road accident along Athi River - Namanga Road on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Kajiado County Commander Muthuri Mwogera said the MP’s wife passed away while being rushed to hospital.

The Nissan Patrol SUV that she was travelling in rammed into a lorry.

Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has eulogised Stella Memusi as a cheerful lady with outstanding character.

More to follow...

