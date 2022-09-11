I was threatened and forced to support Raila- Azimio insider speaks out

Savula made the revelations at a funeral in Lumakanda on Saturday, September 10, detailing that he whole-heartedly supported president-elect William Ruto.

He recounted that he had to shift allegiance to Raila and Azimio when he was threatened with prosecution over graft.

Without providing proof, Savula claimed that he had no option but to decamp to Azimio after his family was roped into his woes, including arrests by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"I was coerced to support Azimio and that is the truth. I decided to persevere because when they arrest me and my wives, who will pay the bail," Savula told the crowd.

Savula appealed to president-elect William Ruto to embrace all, including leaders who did not support him, adding that he (Savula) is ready to work hand in hand with the Kenya Kwanza government for the benefit of Kakamega county.

Working with Ruto and conversation with Raila

The former Lugari MP explained that he has reached out to Raila and informed the latter of his plans, including advising the Azimio leader to now take a back seat in politics and nurture a new crop of leaders.

"I will work with the president so that the country can move on. I have spoken to my boss who is now in Zanzibar and told him to take a back seat, and advise us because the leadership is now in the hands of the youth," explained the deputy governor-elect.

Savula decamped to Azimio in December 2021 at an Azimio rally in Bukhungu Stadium.

"We have two men, Ruto and Raila. I have not defected from ANC, but I have officially decamped to Azimio la Umoja, I denounce my membership from OKA," Savula explained at the time.

