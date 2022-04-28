Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

A statement issued by DP Ruto states that Kutima will be supporting Senator Cleophas Malala’s gubernatorial bid – an act the second in commander described as a major boost.

“Join us in welcoming Kakamega Deputy Governor Prof. Philip Kutima to Kenya Kwanza from Azimio Alliance. Your support for Senator Cleophas Malala’s Gubernatorial bid is a huge boost. We are grateful,” reads DP Ruto tweet.

Kutima has defected to Kenya Kwanza after Azimio settled on Fernandes Barasa to fly the ODM party ticket for the governor position in the upcoming general election. He was also in the race for the next Kakamega governor but failed to secure the ODM party ticket.

Kakamega DG Phillip Kutima decamps to Kenya Kwanza, backs Cleophas Malala for governor Pulse Live Kenya

“After lengthy deliberations and negotiations with 3 @TheODMparty aspirants for the Kakamega Senatorial seat, we have reached a consensus that Dr Brian Lishenga will fly the party's ticket. I have today unveiled Dr Lishenga and the entire ODM County line up which include; @BarasaFernandes (Governor) & @ElsieMuhanda (Women Representative). We now have an ODM team that will deliver the seats for the party in Kakamega,” Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.said on April 17.

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega gubernatorial race

On March 23rd, 2022, former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale dropped his Kakamega gubernatorial bid in favour of Senator Cleophas Malala.

The deal between Senator Malala and Khalwale was reached on following a consultative meeting that was held at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen office. The meeting was attended by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula among other Kenya Kwanza leaders.

“I want to announce that for Kakamega, Hon. Boni Khalwale has graciously accepted to run for Senator of Kakakega County and has graciously drop his bid for Cleophas Malala to run for the position of governor Kakamega county.

"This has come out of the spirt of give and take, the spirit of sacrifice and the clearly demonstrable leadership acumen of this two leaders. We have agreed that we are now going to build a team around them, from women rep, MCAs, MPs so that Kakamega will move into the next level. We are very clear that Kakamega is going to be a Kenya Kwanza County,” DP Ruto said.

Speaking at the presser, Musalia Mudavadi lauded Khalwale and Malala for striking a deal that will see them serve the people of Kakamega without any conflict.